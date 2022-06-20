Accident in Capitol ‘was an isolated event’, says Associação dos Municipios – Gerais

The president of the Association of Municipalities of the Microregion of Mdio Rio Grande (Ameg), Filipe Carielo, said that there is a feeling of consternation and condolence to the families of Lauro Xavier Berbel Parra, 62, and Izamara Pereira Messias, 22, who victims of a ship sinking in Capitlio, in the south of Minas, died this Saturday (18/6). Despite the tragedy, he considers that what happened was a fatality and that tourism in the region is safe.
Carielo said that the city government provided all assistance to the victims and that the circumstances must be investigated. “It is a regrettable fact, which brings consternation but an isolated fact. Tourism in the region of Capitlio, So Jos da Barra, Carmo do Rio Claro is safe tourism and the numbers show that”.
Mayor of Carmo do Rio Claro, 98 kilometers away from the Capitol, Filipe Carielo pointed out that many people go to the place in search of tranquility and natural beauty. “The sea of Minas is a very beautiful place, which enchants those who know it. A place given by God to our region that gives many joys, comfort and tranquility”.
Accidents in 2022
The first accident in Capitlio in 2022 occurred on January 8, when a rock came off a wall and fell into Lake Furnas. Ten people on the same boat were killed, and at least 32 on other speedboats were injured. Several videos recorded the fall of the stone.
On this Saturday (18/6), a speedboat with 14 passengers had mechanical problems and requested support from another boat. A punt with ten people helped, but ended up overturning at the time of rescue. The two victims fell under the vessel and drowned.