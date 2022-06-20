Accident in Capitol ‘was an isolated event’, says Associação dos Municipios – Gerais

Speedboat convoy pay tribute to the victims of the January tragedy. (photo: Leandro Couri EM DA Press) The president of the Association of Municipalities of the Microregion of Mdio Rio Grande (Ameg), Filipe Carielo, said that there is a feeling of consternation and condolence to the families of Lauro Xavier Berbel Parra, 62, and Izamara Pereira Messias, 22, who victims of a ship sinking in Capitlio, in the south of Minas, died this Saturday (18/6). Despite the tragedy, he considers that what happened was a fatality and that tourism in the region is safe. Carielo said that the city government provided all assistance to the victims and that the circumstances must be investigated. “It is a regrettable fact, which brings consternation but an isolated fact. Tourism in the region of Capitlio, So Jos da Barra, Carmo do Rio Claro is safe tourism and the numbers show that”.

According to the president of Ameg, although there were two accidents in 2022, statistically the numbers are not significant. “This is the second in a short time, but an isolated event. I am convinced that all of us at Ameg are working to improve safety at Lake Furnas, safety for tourists, bathers and the population of our municipality”. Mayor of Carmo do Rio Claro, 98 kilometers away from the Capitol, Filipe Carielo pointed out that many people go to the place in search of tranquility and natural beauty. “The sea of ​​Minas is a very beautiful place, which enchants those who know it. A place given by God to our region that gives many joys, comfort and tranquility”.