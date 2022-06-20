Accident kills three and leaves four others seriously injured

A serious accident killed three people and left four others injured on the BR-381, in Carmpolis de Minas, in the Midwest of the state, on Sunday night (19/6). The collision involved two passenger cars and a trailer while returning from the Corpus Christi holiday.

The driver of a Gol flipped the car at Km 578 after losing control of the steering wheel. The cart following behind stopped to render assistance. The driver of a Ford Ka did not notice and hit the back of the vehicle that was stopped.

One of the victims was in Gol. The man, whose age has not been released, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Four passengers were in the vehicle.

A 19-year-old girl suffered thoracic trauma and was taken to Hospital São Judas Tadeu, in Oliveira, by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). Her condition was moderate.

The other three, age unknown, were in serious condition and were rescued by the Fire Department and also taken to hospitals in municipalities in the region.

The other two people who died were in the Ford Ka. Both were trapped in the hardware. One of them, aged 26, died during the rescue, and the other, a man with no known age, was rescued at the Carmpolis Emergency Room, but he couldn’t resist.

Due to the accident, according to the Federal Highway Police, the lane was closed in both directions, near Km 578. Traffic was normalized only during the early hours of this Monday (20/6).

The Federal and Military Highway Police acted in the incident for the usual work.