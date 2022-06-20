Actor Ricardo Petraglia responds to criticism for the use of marijuana | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram – 06.19.2022 Actor Ricardo Petraglia is an activist for the legalization of marijuana

Activist for the legalization of marijuana, actor Ricardo Petraglia, 71, recently went viral with one of the biggest plants he managed to plant in the backyard of his home, in Xerém, Baixada Fluminense. He has been licensed to plant since 2007, when he got habeas corpus, after having a hip operation and suffering severe back pain.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

With his plantation, Ricardo makes his medicinal oil, he can have up to six flowering plants at home. In court, he claimed that he would not be able to pay for the drug, which has high values ​​and needs to be imported. But he also makes use of the plant in other ways, smoking and vaporizing the weed, for example.

— Every use is medicinal and therapeutic. It’s the same plant. You can smoke it, vaporize it, use it topically with ointments, orally with the oil, or in food, as an anal or vaginal suppository, which is often used for menstrual cramps. There are people who say: “How medicinal, what a thing! Look at the joint in his mouth.” But the joint is medicinal,” he explained.

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

The actor also presents the Mobydickshow podcast, in which he receives guests to talk about the topic.