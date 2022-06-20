Actress says she lost a role in a new Globo soap opera for being a Bolsonarista

Travessia, new plot by Gloria Perez, will replace Pantanal and has already been talked about because of the choice of the cast.

Metrópoles – Pantanal’s substitute soap opera is making waves. Even with four months to go before its debut, Travessia already has repercussions as if it were on the air and one of the biggest controversies in Gloria Perez’s new plot concerns the casting.

Last Wednesday (15), actress Maria Vieira accused Globo of having vetoed her participation in Travessia for being a right-wing militant and Bolsonarista.

The actress revealed that she was informed by director Mauro Mendonça Filho that she would no longer be in the cast of the next nine o’clock soap opera after a decision by superiors.

