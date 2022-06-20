Actress talks about life with multiple sclerosis

Actress Guta Stresser, famous for playing the character Bebel in “A Grande Família” (TV Globo), told VEJA in a statement how she reacted to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I lost the ground at the same time. I didn’t even know what it was, just that it affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying,” said Guta.

I was very afraid. A movie was unfolding in my head in which I was completely incapacitated. I started having a recurring nightmare: immobile, unable to speak, I was trying to warn my partner. Gutta Stresser

The actress said that she has been taking an expensive drug, which she gets thanks to the SUS and that she changed some habits in her routine after the discovery.

“Now I practice yoga, change my diet for the better, and do all kinds of brain exercises—from reading books to crossword puzzles,” he said.

She also reported how the discovery came about.

“Everything seemed normal until, during the rehearsals (of the Dance of the Famous), I went through the choreography and, when I finished, I didn’t remember anything else, nothing at all. it got worse. I started to forget very basic words, like glass and chair. If I stayed still for two hours watching a movie on TV, I soon felt muscle pain”, he said.

Guta then says that, after taking a fall in the living room at home, he decided to seek medical help and, after an MRI, he received the diagnosis.

“I know that I will have to live with multiple sclerosis for the rest of my life. May it be long and full. Every day that passes has that taste of a small victory”, he concludes.