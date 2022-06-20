Adriane Galisteu takes her son to the gay parade and is criticized: “I’ll show you the way”

Galisteu presents the ‘Power Couple’ (Photo: Reproduction/RecordTV)

Adriane Galisteu was harshly criticized on social media after taking her 11-year-old son, Vittorio Iodice, to accompany the 26th edition of the LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo this Sunday (19). Some netizens said she is “encouraging her son to be gay”, others drew attention to his age. There was no shortage of homophobic comments.

This Monday (20), Adriane thanked those who came to her defense and countered the criticism on Twitter. “I will always show my son the path of respect, freedom and love, after all, love is the only true revolution. Great week for you, my kiss!”, said the artist.

During the event, Galisteu was not intimidated and posted photos and videos with the heir on Avenida Paulista. She also made a point of presenting “Power Couple” on Record TV, an evangelical broadcaster, with a colorful look.

It is worth remembering that homophobia has been a crime in Brazil since 2019 and comments like those made in the presenter’s publications fuel a violence that only increases. According to data from the Yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, released in 2021, the number of incidents against LGBTQIA+ people grew 20% compared to 2020.

The LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo featured shows by Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Pocah, Pabllo Vittar, Lexa, Jojo Todynho and more.