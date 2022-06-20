After being presumed dead, digital influencer Gui Pagnoncelli is seen in Maceió

After being presumed dead this Saturday (18), the digital influencer Gui Pagnoncelli was seen walking in his hometown, Maceió, in Alagoas, hours after the information. He has had his death publicized several times by the official Instagram profile while asking for donations, but none of the news was true.







According to Pagnoncelli’s profile, he died at the Teresa de Lisieux Hospital. However, the hospital issued a note denying the information: “The hospital informs that there was no care for the patient Gui Pagnoncelli at Teresa de Lisieux Hospital, in Salvador (BA). On the afternoon of this Saturday, 18, the patient was treated at the Maceió Hospital (AL) and has already been discharged”.

In addition, he made a live broadcast this Sunday (19) in which he says he was hacked, but some netizens did not believe his version.





pronouncement of @guipagnoncelli_ his first live this year. First time showing up to answer after supposedly having been your profile on #Instagram “hacked”. And so it begins, with the weakened appearance, the weak and soft voice for the commotion of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/IL4wvX8pp6 — Reginaldo Dos Santos Gonçalves (@regiskaka13) June 19, 2022

“Resurrected, as usual,” wrote one person. “He’s more alive than you and I combined, buying luxury items with the money they send him,” said another. “And once again Gui Pagnoncelli died, I’m freaked out”, said another.

It is worth remembering that, every time that Gui has “died”, his profile on social networks asked for money for help. In addition, he made several crowdfundings to perform a surgery outside the country, which would never have happened.

The digital influencer became known for using Instagram as an outlet to report on everyday life with cancer.



