After “Ciranha”, Ciro posts video “other people’s shame” on the networks embodying the “ghost hunter”

Advertisements by the pedestrian draw attention for the content “other people’s shame”, point out netizens

ICL

247 – After embodying “Ciranha” in a video, giving voice to the character of Spider-Man in the fight against “lulopetismo” and Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes decided to post a new video “other people’s shame” on the networks, with the character “ghost hunting” against his “two enemies”.

In the video, the pedetista embodies the “ghost hunter” of the nation’s hero in the fight against the two candidates, insisting on the theory that the two represent the same country project.

Netizens mocked the character and asked if the advertisers for his campaign are “fans or haters”.

Look:

It’s full of hauntings loose around, tormenting the Brazilian people. But Cirão “Ghostbusters” is paying attention. Watch him in action in this new video from @CartoonistaT! pic.twitter.com/85oVgcP8Ph CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) June 19, 2022

