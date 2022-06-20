After “Ciranha”, Ciro posts video “other people’s shame” on the networks embodying the “ghost hunter”

Advertisements by the pedestrian draw attention for the content “other people’s shame”, point out netizens
247 – After embodying “Ciranha” in a video, giving voice to the character of Spider-Man in the fight against “lulopetismo” and Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes decided to post a new video “other people’s shame” on the networks, with the character “ghost hunting” against his “two enemies”.
In the video, the pedetista embodies the “ghost hunter” of the nation’s hero in the fight against the two candidates, insisting on the theory that the two represent the same country project.
Netizens mocked the character and asked if the advertisers for his campaign are “fans or haters”.
Look:
