After the resignation of Petrobras’ president, Lira says that ‘there is nothing to celebrate’ | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro had already decided to replace Mauro Coelho in charge of the state-owned company and had already chosen his successor, Caio Paes de Andrade. However, due to Petrobras’ internal procedures, the exchange would only take place after a few weeks.

In recent days, Bolsonaro and allies, including Lira, have intensified pressure for Mauro Coelho to ask to leave. That’s because the president and his team decided to blame Petrobras for the soaring fuel prices.

The state-owned company claims that, by law, it has to pass on to the domestic market the oscillations of the foreign market in the prices of oil and derivatives. With this argument, applied, on Friday (17), a new adjustment in the prices of gasoline and diesel. It was the trigger for Bolsonaro to say that Petrobras was betraying the Brazilian people and for Lira to call a meeting, which should take place this Monday, to discuss changes in the state-owned company’s pricing model with Chamber leaders.

Lira meets with party leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy

Now Lira says that Mauro Coelho’s departure is a situation in which there are no winners or losers. For him, it follows the drama of the population, which has to deal with rising prices.

“There is nothing to celebrate in the recent events involving Petrobras. There are no winners or losers. There is only the drama of the people, the vulnerable and the urgency of the fuel issue,” Lira said on Twitter.

The president of the Chamber also said that the “time is for everyone to be humble” and that “intransigence is not the best way”.