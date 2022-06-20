After video criticism imitating Simaria, Ludmila deletes publication and apologizes – Zoeira

The singer Ludmila went public to apologize after reproducing, along with influencer David Brazil, an excerpt from the video of Simaria’s interview with journalist Léo Dias.

In the publication – which has already been deleted from the funkeira profile -, Ludmila appears imitating Simaria when she used the journalist as a ‘piano’ when singing a song during the conversation.

According to Ludmila, she did not know the entire content of the interview and saw only the excerpt “out of context” and, therefore, decided to recreate the ‘meme’ with “zero intention to hurt and I did not even remotely imagine what the complete context would be”, said via Twitter.

“Sending all my love to my friend Simaria, who has been light in my life for years and has already given me a lot of laughs”, said the funkeira. “Mental health is no joke and I would never joke about something like that. I love you and I’m with you, Simaria”, he added.

Part of the duo with sister Simone, Simaria announced a career break to take care of mental health.

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. I’m sure we’ll meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon,” he said in a statement last week.