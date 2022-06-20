All by Bruno Henrique: Flamengo and players pay tribute, and family travels to Rio to support him | Flamengo

With a multi-ligament injury that could take him out of the 2022 season, Bruno has already started to receive affection in the first moments after the problem suffered in his right knee against Cuiabá. Professional squad players have posted messages of support since Thursday.

On Friday, family members from BH who live in Belo Horizonte, where the athlete was born, arrived in Rio to support him. His grandfather, Genézio, two aunts and his brother Diego – Juninho stayed in BH – joined Gisellen, Lorenzo and Pietro, the player’s wife and children..

This Sunday, Flamengo took Bruno Henrique on the chest, with a patch positioned between the badge and the brand of the sports equipment supplier. On it was the inscription: #ForçaBH27. Before the game started, all players, including the reserves, displayed the banner: “Go ahead, Bruno Henrique! We’re with you!”

Diego Alves cites a similar problem and says: “It will come back much stronger”

One of the red-blacks who spoke after the defeat, Diego Alves showed confidence in Bruno Henrique’s recovery based on his own trajectory. The shirt 1 recalled an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of the right knee that he suffered in May 2015, when he was defending Valencia. The serious problem kept him out of the games for nine months.

Diego listed his companion’s qualities, regretted his absence in the locker room and bet that shirt 27 will return with a level of performances higher than that shown in recent years.

– It was an important loss for us. Bruno takes responsibility in difficult moments, he is a spectacular player. He has unique characteristics, he is strong in the aerial ball, in the sprint and in the game in depth. It’s a significant loss. The locker room is sad, but in our profession it is like that. In every battle on the field we are exposed to injuries.

– Hope he gets back as soon as possible. It’s important to have head to head in place, we talk to him daily. I’ve been through a similar situation with my knee in Spain. If you don’t have a good and strong head, you’re halfway there. We are there to give strength, all support, and I have no doubt that Bruno Henrique will come back much stronger. Here’s our affection for him.

Dorival Júnior did not hide his disappointment when dealing with the subject. He praised Bruno, his player in the Santos days, and was emphatic when he stated: “Yes, he will be sorely missed.”

– The absence of Bruno is not even worth talking about. It was a pity. He’s important in all aspects, he’s the one who pulls our speed, who helps defensively in the air balls. Offensively then it is not even spoken. He is a player I know very well because he was very important for Santos when I was managing him and even more for the Flamengo team in recent years. He will be sorely missed.

Rare piece in the red-black gear both on and off the field, Bruno Henrique has the unrestricted support of Flamengo, fans, friends and family. And this current will have to be expanded at the beginning of the week, when it will be submitted to an exam that will define whether your case is surgical or not. Strength BH is not lacking.

