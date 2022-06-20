Allan dos Santos’ event with former Lava Jato prosecutor is canceled

The first Brazilian Conservative Congress- CCB-USA had its talk with youtuber and blogger, Allan dos Santos, and Thaméa Danelon, Professor of Criminal Procedure and Attorney of the Republic who was once a columnist for Tuesday Free, cancelled.

The event will take place on the 25th of this month in the city of Framingham, Massachusetts, at 125 Irving Street. The congress, which featured Allan’s lecture, claimed that the cancellation was due to family reasons.

Allan has been a fugitive from Brazilian justice since October last year, when Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest and extradition, who is being investigated in inquiries into digital militias and fake news. But despite that, he circulates freely throughout the United States and can even speak.

All this happens because, despite being considered outlaw, the blogger’s arrest is made difficult by the fact that he has not yet been included in the Interpol red list.

“The activist’s name is not included in Interpol’s ‘red notice’ system, the highest alert that leads authorities in member countries to arrest the wanted. In this sense, since the name of Allan dos Santos is not on this list, it is not up to the US authorities to make the arrest”, explains lawyer Cristiano Vilela, a partner at Vilela, Miranda e Aguiar Fernandes Advogados.