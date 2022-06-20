America defeated by Fortaleza and is close to Brazilian Z4

photo: Felipe Soares / America America created few opportunities in the defeat to Fortaleza Amrica was defeated 1-0 by Fortaleza this Sunday (19), at Castelo, in Fortaleza-CE, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goal was scored by Yago Pikachu, in the 43rd minute of the first half. Table of Contents Fortaleza vs America: photos from the game at Castelo by the Brazilian

FORTALEZA 1 X 0 AMERICA Fortaleza vs America: photos from the game at Castelo by the Brazilian Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship

This was Coelho’s fourth consecutive match without a win in the competition. With the revs, the team dropped to 16th position, with 15 points – one more than Gois, the first team in the relegation zone.

Leo do Pici, in turn, overcame the stage, reached 10 points, overtook Juventude and took 19th place in the table.

America will only return to the field next Saturday (25th), at 7pm, when they visit Flamengo at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, focuses on the classic against Cear, in a game valid for the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be played on Wednesday (22), at 8 pm, at the Castle.

The change in the formation of America had no initial effect. Coming from 4-3-3 to 5-3-2, the team suffered from attacks from Fortaleza on the right side of the defense. In the first 10 minutes, there were two arrivals with danger from the hosts.

Despite the greater possession of the ball (72% to 28%), Leo do Pici did not create new opportunities in the sequence. Coelho tried to be vertical and balanced the match, taking a lot of danger with two headers by Danilo Avelar. Lucas Kal and Alosio also demanded good saves from Boeck.

At 37″, VAR understood that Conti was pulled by Titi in the penalty area and called referee Leandro Vuaden to analyze the move. However, the ‘owner of the whistle’ disagreed and ordered the game to continue.

The first goal of the match came at 43′. After the ball went through the large area, Lucas Lima crossed the second post, and Yago Pikachu scored, with a header, for Fortaleza: 1 to 0.

The second stage started out more lively than the first. Right at the beginning, Felipe Azevedo made a great move, infiltrated the great area and finished for a great defense by Boeck. Then Alosio headed the ball down, it bounced and passed close to Leo’s goal.

The Fortress also arrived in danger. At 7′, Ceballos, free in the penalty area, propped up with his right foot and almost extended the score, but the ball went wide.

Coach Vagner Mancini returned to the usual tactical scheme in the 18′, when he promoted the entry of midfielder Ramrez in place of defender Danilo Avelar. Pedrinho and Wellington Paulista also took the place of Felipe Azevedo and Alosio.

Despite the changes, America followed poorly in the match. The team advanced the lines of marking, kept the ball more, but created little and still gave space in the counterattacks. At 38′, Vuaden returned to the VAR monitor to analyze a possible elbow from Titi to Conti in the penalty area, but again he did not score a penalty for Coelho.

In the final minutes, America still tried to pressure Fortaleza, but without success.

FORTALEZA 1 X 0 AMERICA

Strength

Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Tit and Juninho Capixaba; Z Welison (Ronald, at 18′ of Q2), Felipe, Yago Pikachu, Lucas Lima (Jussa, at 33′ of Q2) and Moiss (Igor Torres, at 47′ of Q2); Silvio Romero (Depietri, at 33′ of Q2)

technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

america

Airton; Ral Cceres (Patric, at 31′ of the 2nd quarter), Conti, der, Danilo Avelar (ndio Ramrez, at 18′ of the 2nd quarter) and Marlon (Joo Paulo, at 31′ of the 2nd quarter); Lucas Kal and Juninho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho, at 18′ of Q2) and Alosio (Wellington Paulista, at 18′ of Q2)

technician: Vagner Mancini

Goal: Yago Pikachu, at 43′ of Q1 (STR)

yellow card: Onions (STR)

red card: Vojvoda (FOR)

Reason: 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Castelo, in Fortaleza-CE

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jos Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)