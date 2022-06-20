American actor Tyler Sanders dies at 18 in the US

posted on 6/19/2022 1:20 PM / updated on 6/19/2022 1:21 PM



(credit: Playback/ instagram @tylermsanders)

American actor Tyler Sanders, 18, died last Thursday, the 16th. He was primarily known for his work as Leo, in the series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy section. of the 2021 North American TV award for daytime programming in the category of best performance as a protagonist in a children’s program. He has also made guest appearances on Fear The Walking Dead and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

According to information from TMZ, authorities would have received a call for help from a boy who could not breathe on the farm, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Tyler already lifeless in his home, where he was alone.

There was no sign of suspicious circumstances, but a rep for the actor told the website that Tyler Sanders’ death is being investigated and that the young man will be remembered as “a good boy who came from a good family”. The results of an autopsy should come out in the next few days.