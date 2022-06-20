Argentina may try again to control agro-exporter Vicentin

Argentina, one of the largest food exporters in the world, may try to intervene in the agro-export company Vicentin, which is in crisis and has a large debt with the State. The information was disclosed this Sunday by Argentine President Alberto Fernández, in an interview with a local newspaper.

Worried about high inflation, Fernández’s center-left government had tried in 2020 to take control of the company, currently in bankruptcy, to participate in local food pricing, which generated a strong rejection of the agricultural sector.

Before going into crisis, Vicentin was one of the main agro-export companies in Argentina.

“Now there is a new scenario at Vicentin, which we didn’t have in 2020, and there is the possibility of an intervention that I ruled out at that time,” Fernández said in an interview with the newspaper Página 12.

Banco Nación, controlled by the Argentine state, is one of the company’s main creditors. According to the local press, Vicentin’s debt with the financial institution would amount to 300 million dollars.

“On food, we need to do something that somehow allows us to intervene and put things in order,” Fernández said. Argentina is currently suffering from inflation that could exceed 70% this year, according to analyst estimates.