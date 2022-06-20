Atltico-MG X Flamengo – Superesportes

  • 47
    1 time

    End of the first half at the Mineiro stadium.

  • 46
    1 time

    Flamengo’s defender fumbles alone and returns the ball to the hosts.

  • 45
    1 time

    Go up the plate with two minutes added.

  • 43
    1 time

    Forward Hulk dominates in the area and kicks on Flamengo’s mark!

  • 42
    1 time

    We have reached the final stretch of the first stage and for now, the Minas Gerais team is doing well.

  • 41
    1 time

    Keno gets service on the lawn after taking the jackpot.

  • 40
    1 time

    Flamenguista Joo Gomes tries it from afar, the ball deflects midway and dies with goalkeeper Everson.

  • 39
    1 time

    Partial victory leaves Galo in the G4 of the Brazilian.

  • 38
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.

  • 37
    1 time

    Gabriel tries to prop up Vitinho and whoever gets the ball Mariano.

  • 36
    1 time

    verton Ribeiro risks a quick response and soon ends up disarmed.

  • 35
    1 time

    GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! Nacho takes the goalkeeper’s rebound and completes the first to open the marker in Mineiro!

  • 35
    1 time

    GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!

  • 34
    1 time

    Mineiro team out of the ball in the rival’s area and Pablo takes one more for Rubro-Negro.

  • 33
    1 time

    Galo exchanges Jair for Otvio.

  • 32
    1 time

    It looks like the injury was on the finger of the rooster player’s hand.

  • 31
    1 time

    Game stopped for medical care for player Jair, from Atltico.

  • 30
    1 time

    Long throw by Verton Ribeiro and the ball is safe for Atlético goalkeeper Everson.

  • 29
    1 time

    Arrascaeta sends low poison into the area and defender Nathan Silva, connected, arrives pecking at the round.

  • 28
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.

  • 27
    1 time

    Galo doesn’t take advantage of another corner kick from the left.

  • 26
    1 time

    Arana catches live leftovers, releases the blow and the ball stamps on the Flamengo mark!

  • 25
    1 time

    Arana feints Andreas and the Atltico crowd gets up.

  • 23
    1 time

    Mariano appears well in the match and ends up with an attempt by Ayrton Lucas.

  • 22
    1 time

    Hulk misses defender Pablo.

  • 21
    1 time

    Gomes receives a short corner and gets up; defense takes it anyway with Allan, head.

  • 20
    1 time

    Ball possession: Atltico-MG 55%x45% Flamengo.

  • 18
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.

  • 17
    1 time

    Flamengo gets the ball and the home fans boo.

  • 16
    1 time

    Arana triggered on the left and takes off a lift, but the defense goes up and cuts with Rodrigo Caio.

  • 15
    1 time

    Arrascaeta takes a free-kick in the area and no one from Flamengo takes the opportunity to complete a goal.

  • 14
    1 time

    Vitinho looks in pain and worries in Rubro-Negro.

  • 13
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended yesterday: Santos 2×2 RB Bragantino, Cuiab 0x0 Cear.

  • 12
    1 time

    Keno puts speed on the counter, but misses the pass that would be for teammate Hulk.

  • 11
    1 time

    EVERSON!!! Galo goalkeeper stretches out and saves two submissions from Flamengo!

  • 10
    1 time

    Another foul, this time by Jair in the Uruguayan Arrascaeta.

  • 9
    1 time

    verton Ribeiro tries to advance and is missed by Arana.

  • 8
    1 time

    Atltico-MG is the current champion of the Brazilian Championship.

  • 7
    1 time

    Nacho takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area; Pablo goes up on the second floor to head off the danger.

  • 6
    1 time

    De Arrascaeta tries to throw on the left and comes out with the ball and all.

  • 5
    1 time

    Gabigol escapes on the right and fails to cross the area; Galo’s defender cuts with Nacho.

  • 4
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Corinthians 0x0 Gois, Coritiba 0x0 Athletico-PR.

  • 3
    1 time

    Hulk faces Ayrton Lucas from the right and the flamengo player gets the better of the move.

  • two
    1 time

    In the first kick of the match, Atleticano Allan risks the entrance of the area and the ball goes up too much.

  • 1
    1 time

    Galo exchanges passes from foot to foot studies the carioca team.

  • 0
    1 time

    WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Atltico-MG x Flamengo for the Brazilian. Rooster exit.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the match will start in Minas.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo fans also appear in good numbers in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Without Bruno Henrique (injured), Vitinho remains among the starting points of the Carioca team.

  • 0
    1 time

    At Galo, a highlight was the return of midfielders Allan and Jair after automatic card suspension.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22. Follow the match in real time and minute by minute.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in Flamengo: Santos, David Luiz, Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in the Rooster: Zaracho and Savinho.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 25 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans slowly arriving in Mineiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fla: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Vitinho and Gabigol.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Keno and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo and Flamengo are officially cast!

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended yesterday: Santos 2×2 RB Bragantino, Cuiab 0x0 Cear.

  • 0
    1 time

    WHISTLE! Raphael Claus (SP) will be the referee of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    In Belo Horizonte, teams try to get closer to the first places in the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-MG and Flamengo face each other for the 13th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 16:00 at the Mineiro stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans. Today game day for the Brazilian Championship!

