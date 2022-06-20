Atltico-MG X Flamengo – Superesportes

47

1 time End of the first half at the Mineiro stadium.

46

1 time Flamengo’s defender fumbles alone and returns the ball to the hosts.

45

1 time Go up the plate with two minutes added.

43

1 time Forward Hulk dominates in the area and kicks on Flamengo’s mark!

42

1 time We have reached the final stretch of the first stage and for now, the Minas Gerais team is doing well.

41

1 time Keno gets service on the lawn after taking the jackpot.

40

1 time Flamenguista Joo Gomes tries it from afar, the ball deflects midway and dies with goalkeeper Everson.

39

1 time Partial victory leaves Galo in the G4 of the Brazilian.

38

37

1 time Gabriel tries to prop up Vitinho and whoever gets the ball Mariano.

36

1 time verton Ribeiro risks a quick response and soon ends up disarmed.

35

1 time GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!! Nacho takes the goalkeeper’s rebound and completes the first to open the marker in Mineiro!

35

1 time GOOOOOLLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!

34

1 time Mineiro team out of the ball in the rival’s area and Pablo takes one more for Rubro-Negro.

33

1 time Galo exchanges Jair for Otvio.

32

1 time It looks like the injury was on the finger of the rooster player’s hand.

31

1 time Game stopped for medical care for player Jair, from Atltico.

30

1 time Long throw by Verton Ribeiro and the ball is safe for Atlético goalkeeper Everson.

29

1 time Arrascaeta sends low poison into the area and defender Nathan Silva, connected, arrives pecking at the round.

28

27

1 time Galo doesn’t take advantage of another corner kick from the left.

26

1 time Arana catches live leftovers, releases the blow and the ball stamps on the Flamengo mark!

25

1 time Arana feints Andreas and the Atltico crowd gets up.

23

1 time Mariano appears well in the match and ends up with an attempt by Ayrton Lucas.

22

1 time Hulk misses defender Pablo.

21

1 time Gomes receives a short corner and gets up; defense takes it anyway with Allan, head.

20

1 time Ball possession: Atltico-MG 55%x45% Flamengo.

18

17

1 time Flamengo gets the ball and the home fans boo.

16

1 time Arana triggered on the left and takes off a lift, but the defense goes up and cuts with Rodrigo Caio.

15

1 time Arrascaeta takes a free-kick in the area and no one from Flamengo takes the opportunity to complete a goal.

14

1 time Vitinho looks in pain and worries in Rubro-Negro.

13

12

1 time Keno puts speed on the counter, but misses the pass that would be for teammate Hulk.

11

1 time EVERSON!!! Galo goalkeeper stretches out and saves two submissions from Flamengo!

10

1 time Another foul, this time by Jair in the Uruguayan Arrascaeta.

9

1 time verton Ribeiro tries to advance and is missed by Arana.

8

1 time Atltico-MG is the current champion of the Brazilian Championship.

7

1 time Nacho takes a corner from the right to the middle of the area; Pablo goes up on the second floor to head off the danger.

6

1 time De Arrascaeta tries to throw on the left and comes out with the ball and all.

5

1 time Gabigol escapes on the right and fails to cross the area; Galo’s defender cuts with Nacho.

4

3

1 time Hulk faces Ayrton Lucas from the right and the flamengo player gets the better of the move.

two

1 time In the first kick of the match, Atleticano Allan risks the entrance of the area and the ball goes up too much.

1

1 time Galo exchanges passes from foot to foot studies the carioca team.

0

1 time WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Atltico-MG x Flamengo for the Brazilian. Rooster exit.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the match will start in Minas.

0

1 time Flamengo fans also appear in good numbers in the stands.

0

1 time Without Bruno Henrique (injured), Vitinho remains among the starting points of the Carioca team.

0

1 time At Galo, a highlight was the return of midfielders Allan and Jair after automatic card suspension.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-22. Follow the match in real time and minute by minute.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Flamengo: Santos, David Luiz, Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique.

0

1 time Embezzlement in the Rooster: Zaracho and Savinho.

0

1 time Right now we have about 25 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Fans slowly arriving in Mineiro.

0

1 time Fla: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Vitinho and Gabigol.

0

1 time Atltico is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Keno and Hulk.

0

1 time Galo and Flamengo are officially cast!

0

0

1 time WHISTLE! Raphael Claus (SP) will be the referee of the match.

0

1 time In Belo Horizonte, teams try to get closer to the first places in the competition.

0

1 time Atltico-MG and Flamengo face each other for the 13th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 16:00 at the Mineiro stadium.