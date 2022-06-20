ATR turboprop takes off for 15,000 km flight with 11 stops towards paradise location

photo: Amelia





The world-acclaimed ATR 72 turboprop regional plane has flight range for regional routes, but if it includes multiple stops, it can circle the planet. This statement is supported by the recent delivery flight of an aircraft of the model, which crossed the globe between France and Tahiti.

The seven-year-old ATR 72-600 equipment, registered F-HGNU, used to make short regional flights of 600 km, on average, in the south of France, but now it will fly over the paradisiacal landscapes of French Polynesia on varied routes, but also short distance.

To reach his new home, however, the journey was long, with 15,000 kilometers and no less than 11 stops completed in a period of eight days. Long delivery flights are common, but one like this, with so many stops, only happens when the claiming company is located in a distant location. The reason for the flight, as anticipated above, was the transfer of the aircraft from the French company Amelia to Air Tahiti.

The arrival of the aircraft adds to Air Tahiti’s fleet, which already had two ATR 42-600s and seven ATR 72-600s, which operate on the company’s network between the islands of the archipelago.

A map provided by GCMaps shows all stops of the aircraft after its takeoff from St. Brieuc, which included Luqa (Malta), Cairo (Egypt), Nagpur (India), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Denpasar (Indonesia), Darwin and Brisbane (Australia), Nadi (Fiji), and finally Papeete (Tahiti) .



