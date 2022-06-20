Baggage pile up at London airport

A technical problem at Heathrow Airport in London (England) caused an unusual scene last Friday (17). Travelers passing through the UK’s busiest airport saw dozens of bags piled up in the lobby of Terminal 2.

On Twitter, people complained about the delay in retrieving their bags, some reporting that it took more than two hours to get their luggage. Other passengers had to board without their personal belongings.

In response to the UK’s BBC, Heathrow Airport said the issue was resolved as early as Friday and that staff were making efforts to return bags to travelers who had gone on their way without them.

“Check-in is proceeding normally […] We apologize for the inconvenience while traveling,” a spokeswoman for Heathrow told the BBC.

See pictures of what happened:

Absolute chaos at Heathrow, where all passengers must drop their luggage at level 0 and wait for it to arrive at its destination a day or two later.

Lost luggage may have a final resting place… Mine is the black one (I think).

This is from Heathrow airport when the baggage system suffered a “technical problem”.

This is going to end? Image of Heathrow Terminal 2.