Batteries and coins: doctors remove 233 objects from patient’s stomach | Unusual World

Jenni Smith 1 min ago Health Comments Off on Batteries and coins: doctors remove 233 objects from patient’s stomach | Unusual World 0 Views

Objects taken from a patient's stomach in Turkey
reproduction

Objects taken from a patient’s stomach in Turkey

Doctors were perplexed by the situation of a patient recently treated in Ipekyolu (Turkey): they removed from the 35-year-old man’s stomach exactly 233 objects, including coins, batteries, magnets, nails, pieces of glass, stones, nuts and screws.

Burhan Demir took his younger brother, identified only as Z., to a hospital after he complained of severe abdominal pain.

But when the doctors performed endoscopy, ultrasound and X-ray examinations, they were surprised to find all the items. The patient underwent emergency surgery at the same medical center, reported the ” Subway
“.

Patient recovers after having 233 objects removed from stomach
reproduction

Patient recovers after having 233 objects removed from stomach

“During the surgery, we saw that one or two of the nails went through the stomach wall. We saw that there were two pieces of metal and two different-sized stones in the large intestine. We found that there were batteries, magnets, nails, coins, shards of glass and screws. We clean your stomach completely,” said one of the surgeons involved in the operation.

“It’s not a situation we see in adults, it mostly occurs in childhood, with foreign bodies unconsciously swallowed,” he added.

The patient must undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Get in on
Last Second channel on Telegram

and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Eyes can signal autism spectrum disorders and ADHD, study says

One study has shown that retinal recordings can identify different signs for attention deficit hyperactivity …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved