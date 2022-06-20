Between life and death, Velho do Rio is “imprisoned” and Zé Leôncio feels a twinge in his chest

Old man from Rio will suffer in “Pantanal” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

The next chapters of “Pantanal” will show that even Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will have his days of struggle. The wisest character in the novel will end up burned defending the forest from henchmen who will set fire to the region. Enchanted in anaconda, he will be taken to the Animal Rehabilitation Center and suffered “trapped” far from his habitat.

On the farm, Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will have a bad feeling and will end up feeling his father’s pain with a twinge in his chest. Despite the scare, this will not be the end of Velho do Rio. The character will manage to escape from the Animal Rehabilitation Center and ask Juma (Alanis Guillen) for help. The girl will save his life in the tapera. The scenes are scheduled to air from the 27th of June.

Old man from Rio is played by Osmar Prado (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

So far, the scenes from Velho do Rio have already caused a lot of emotion in the audience of the 9 pm soap opera. In one of them, he explained to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) how to deal with animals.

“Get out of your head the desire to submit the animal to your commands, admire it. It needs to respect you, only then will it follow you and let you take care of it. In this life, it’s no use measuring strength with nature. people have to understand and accept is what our place in the world is and why we are here,” he said.

To interpret the Velho do Rio, Osmar Prado says that he went after a simplicity that he did not yet have. “We are in a sick society and we are all contaminated by vanity, by greed. It is an honor to have the opportunity to demonstrate that the most important thing is simplicity,” he told a press conference ahead of the premiere.