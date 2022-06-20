BH drivers tell why they are opting for ethanol in cars – Economy

Standard calculation points to ethanol as advantageous at BH gas stations (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The price of gasoline underwent another adjustment in Brazil. Since Saturday (18), gas stations have already passed on to consumers the 5.18% increase announced by Petrobras for distributors. As a result, drivers resort to calculations to assess whether it is worth choosing ethanol when filling up their vehicles. In Belo Horizonte, those who have a flex car already opt for the sugar cane derivative this Sunday (19/6).

To find out if ethanol is paying off financially, the basic thing to do is divide the value of a liter of biofuel by the price charged for gasoline. If the result is less than 0.7, it is worth opting for alcohol.

The calculation takes into account the fact that ethanol has a higher average consumption than gasoline, that is, the engine needs to consume more fuel to obtain a similar performance. It is worth mentioning, however, that the account serves to define a general parameter. Each vehicle has specific characteristics that can interfere with this relationship and weigh financially on one of the sides.

At several gas stations in Belo Horizonte, the bill is leaning towards ethanol. At a service station in Bairro Serrano, in the Pampulha region, whoever did the calculations found 0.64 as the final value. Result: the alcohol pumps work non-stop.

Guilherme Teixeira one of those who made the switch to ethanol. Pessimistic about the price of oil derivatives in the coming months, the rescuer driver is already adapting to the consumption of biofuel in the car, since gasoline is out of the question.

“The price of gasoline is absurd, I don’t know where we’re going to end up. The trend will continue to increase, I expect the worst. My last two cars were flex. I always used gasoline, and when I pressed it, I filled the tank half and half, but now that’s not even possible, it has to be just alcohol,” she says.

Guilherme Teixeira says he had no choice: he had to opt for ethanol (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Biologist Srgio Malaquias also answered “ethanol” a question from the gas station attendant this Sunday morning. In addition to changing the type of fuel, he changed the quantities and even changed his behavior, leaving the car at home longer.

“Today it is difficult to fill up with a lot of fuel and when you fill up a lot, you have the feeling that the tank is full and you can walk a lot. I prefer to put in less fuel and shorten the running time,” he explains.

Srgio Malaquias has left the car longer in the garage (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

how to make the account

Using the values ​​recorded at the gas station registered in the report, it is possible to establish examples of when it is worth opting for ethanol.

Example 1: It pays to use ethanol

Ethanol: BRL 4.86

Gasoline: BRL 7.55

Split result: 0.64

Example 2: It pays to use gasoline

Ethanol: BRL 5.37

Gasoline: BRL 7.55

Split result: 0.71

Folded weight in the budget

Those who earn a living driving around the city need even more rigor in their calculations and comparisons between fuels. With prices fluctuating from month to month, professional drivers have seen the weight of this essential element for work getting bigger and bigger in their budget.

Marcelo Remido app driver and already opted for ethanol even before the last increase in gasoline. “I always use alcohol, for me it’s more viable and now, with gasoline rising again, there’s no comparison. To tell you the truth, it’s worth it, neither is worth it yet. But there’s nowhere to run.”

With high consumption due to work, Marcelo says that, in two years, his fuel expenses doubled. Income, however, does not follow the rise in prices at gas stations.

“Today I spend, on average, R$4,200 on fuel per month. Before the pandemic, it was R$ 2,100 at most. The gain from the application did not follow this increase, the price is more expensive (sic) for passengers, but not for drivers”, he comments.

The double in fuel expenses is not accompanied by the price spent by transport apps, points out Marcelo (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Choose by income

There are those who maintain the option for gasoline for the autonomy of the car. the case of seller Luis Eduardo. He says that when he sees the price of ethanol, he thinks about making the switch, but he believes that the car would lose a lot in performance if he gave up on gasoline.

“I prefer ethanol for its price, but gasoline for its yield. Thank God I don’t run a lot, house-service, service-house, but still the impact is too big. I spend two tanks a month, around R$900, too salty. I have a car out of necessity, otherwise I wouldn’t. Paying gasoline, oil, tires, IPVA and insurance… I’d rather be on foot. If we had a public transport service, it would be much better.

Luis Eduardo has not yet migrated to ethanol; better gasoline yield weighs more on the decision (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Crisis? What crisis?

The entrepreneur in the fashion sector, Adriano Stefano, still hasn’t needed to change his fuel. In a blue BMW, he says that the budget still allows him to keep his gas supply.

“I don’t even know the price of gasoline, thank God. If we have a car like that and worry about gasoline, there’s no way. Not within my budget yet, never put alcohol in my life. my fifth BMW, I always filled up with gasoline even though it was full flex,” he said.