Binance CEO Says Cryptocurrency Crash Is Far From Over

for the CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, cryptocurrency crashes are a normal situation that is part of market cycles. According to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the current slump is far from over and could last for about four years.

On Wednesday, CZ revealed that Binance is looking to fill 2,000 job openings at the company. He said he wants to complete the hiring by the end of the year, which would increase his staff to 8,000 people.

Many cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, have recently announced staff cuts. However, CZ hinted that Binance is in a strong cash position and can hire when other companies are laying off.

Crash is far from over

As cryptocurrencies face a steep decline, CZ described the situation as necessary, in which weak projects die, leaving only strong ones, which will flourish when the good times return.

“While it is painful for many people, it eliminates the weak projects, and only the strong ones remain. Everyone who survives will be stronger.”

For CZ, the crash is far from over and could last four years if the current cycle is the same as the previous ones.

“It’s bad and historically it’s been in four-year cycles, but history doesn’t predict the future. “But when this disaster is happening, there are also opportunities.”

Bitcoin price has dropped 11% in the last 24 hours, reaching below $18,000, the lowest in the last two years. This sent a wave of panic across the cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin holders expressing fear of a potential crash.

As a result, Bitcoin investors are panic selling, forcing the market capitalization of the digital currency to drop more than $43 billion from $390 billion to $345 billion.

Talking about it, CZ said he went through three bear markets and had patience until the market came back up.

He revealed how the value of his Bitcoin investment dropped from $20,000 to $3,000 in 2017.

“This is my 3rd cycle. In 2013 it went up to $1k, then it went down to $200, for a year. 2017 went up to $20k, then dropped to $3k, also for a year. In 2021 it went up to $68k and dropped to $20k.” Said CZ on twitter.

“Do you see a pattern? I bought a few bitcoins in 2014, at an average cost of around $600, just short of hitting $200. The rest is history.” – Completed.

Q: CZ, how do you see this market? I dunno. It’s my 3rd cycle. 2013 ATH $1k, then low of $200 for a year. 2017 ATH $20k, then low of $3k for a year. 2021 ATH $68k, low of $20k… I am not a good TA, but do you see a trend? — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 18, 2022

stronger market

CZ also said that he expects many companies in the industry to struggle or fail during the bear market, but that the space will eventually come back stronger than it was.

“While many projects and exchanges struggle in the bear market, many will come back stronger than before. Those who fail honestly will start new projects and bring critical learnings from that experience. That’s how an industry grows.

While we have the benefit of experience from previous cycles, we are not immune to this cycle either. We will do a deep self-inflection to better prepare for the next bull market.”