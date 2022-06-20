Boat belonging to Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips is found in Amazonas, says Civil Police | Andréia Sadi’s blog

The vessel on which the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips were traveling was found in Rio do Itacoaí, near the community of Cachoeira on Sunday night (19), according to the Civil Police. The Federal Police also confirmed the location of the vessel.

The place was indicated by Jeferson da Silva Lima, the “Pelado da Dinha”, arrested on Saturday (18). He is one of eight suspects to have murdered Bruno and Dom – three of them have already been arrested during investigations into the case. According to the police, the speedboat was located at a depth of about 20 meters, capsized with six sandbags to make it difficult to float, at a distance of 30 meters from the right bank of the river.

The police explain that it took five hours of operation to find the speedboat. In addition to the vessel’s hull, a 40 hp Yamaha engine, four drums that were owned by Bruno were also found, three on land and one submerged.

The PF says that the vessel will be subjected, in the coming days, to the necessary forensic examinations to try to understand how the murder actually took place.

What the police found:

1 boat hull;

1 Yamaha engine 40 hp;

4 drums owned by Bruno (three on land and one submerged.

Bruno and Dom were shot dead

A report by Federal Police experts confirmed, this Saturday (18), that indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips were shot dead with hunting ammunition.

According to the analysis, Bruno was hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. Dom was shot once, in the chest

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of typical conflicts in the Amazon: deforestation and the advance of mining.

Read the full note from Civil police:

“This Sunday (19/06), the Civil police do Amazonas (PC-AM), with the support of the Military Police of Amazonas (PMAM), the Brazilian Navy and the Fire Department, located the boat in which the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist were Bishop Phillips.

The boat was located at a depth of about 20 meters, capsized with six bags of sand to make it difficult to float, at a distance of 30 meters from the right bank of the Itacoaí River, near the Cachoeira community. The place was indicated by Jeferson da Silva Lima, the “Pelado da Dinha”, arrested on Saturday (18/06).

According to delegate Alex Perez, head of the 50th Interactive Police Station (DIP) in North Watchtower, it took almost five hours of operation. In addition to the boat’s hull, a 40 hp Yamaha engine, 4 drums that were owned by Bruno, 3 on dry land and 1 submerged were also found.”

Read the full statement from the Federal Police:

“JAVARI OPERATION 06/19/2022 – 2nd Edition

Manaus/AM – The Crisis Committee, coordinated by the Federal Police/AM, informs that, continuing the search for the vessel used by the victims, around 8:20 pm (local time) today, June 19, firefighters and Navy soldiers located.

The vessel will be submitted in the coming days to the necessary expert examinations, in order to contribute to the complete elucidation of the facts.”