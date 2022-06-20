Bolsonaro breaks record in corporate card expenses and already spends R$ 1.2 million per month

support the 247

247 – Jair Bolsonaro, who has made an early election campaign and traveled around the country to carry out useless activities, such as his motorcycles, has maxed out spending on corporate cards, according to inform Lucas Resende and Thiago Marchesini , in Folha de S. Paulo. “President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) corporate card spending increased in 2022, on the eve of the election campaign. per month,” write the reporters.

“The average card bill rose from BRL 736,600 per month in the first year of government to BRL 862,100 in 2020. In 2021, the president’s card statement became even more expensive – BRL 1.1 million per month. Now, from January to May 2022, this average has risen to R$ 1.2 million in a period in which Bolsonaro intensified his agenda across the country in a pre-reelection campaign atmosphere. This increase in expenses at the beginning of the year put the Chief Executive at a record level of expenses compared to his predecessors”, they add.

