Bolsonaro breaks record in corporate card expenses and already spends R$ 1.2 million per month

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro breaks record in corporate card expenses and already spends R$ 1.2 million per month 5 Views

Spending has intensified with its early election campaign




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Meet the most expensive executive plane in the world, valued at R$ 1.8 billion

The most expensive executive plane in the world is valued at R$ 1.8 billion. Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved