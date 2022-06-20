Brazil records 47 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is up for ten days | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (19) 47 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 669,109 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 133 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 73% indicating uptrend in deaths from the disease for the tenth day in a row.

Acre released a bulletin, but did not record cases and deaths from yesterday to today. Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours.

Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins did not publish a bulletin until 8 pm this Sunday.

In total, the country registered 9,376 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 31,700,385 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 32,581, a variation of 10% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The consortium of press vehicles will not disclose vaccination data in the country on Thursday (16), Friday (17), Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), re-publishing the data on Monday (20).

Death curve in the states

Rising (8 states): MS, BA, PI, RS, AM, SP, GO, ES

MS, BA, PI, RS, AM, SP, GO, ES In stability (7 states): MT, SC, SE, AP, AL, PE, PA

MT, SC, SE, AP, AL, PE, PA Falling (3 states): CE, RN, PR

CE, RN, PR They did not disclose (7 states and the Federal District): DF, MA, MG, PB, RJ, RO, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).