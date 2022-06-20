Brazilian is twice champion of the Rio Marathon | races and events

Justino Pedro da Silva from Pernambuco became, this Sunday morning, the two-time champion of the Rio Marathon at Aterro do Flamengo. The athlete, who last year broke the race record with a time of 2h13min31s, faced the rain that fell on the city to win once again, this time in 2h16min02s. The 2021 double was repeated with the arrival of Edson Amaro once again in second place, with a time of 2h16min14s. Ethiopia’s Tilahum Nigussie was third, with 2:16:27.
Justino Pedro da Silva from Pernambuco became two-time champion of the Rio 2022 Marathon – Photo: Disclosure
In the women’s category, not even the rain prevented Ethiopia’s Kebebush Yisma from breaking the race record by completing the 42.195 km in 2:34:33, followed by fellow Ethiopian Yadeni Alemayehu, who clocked 2:37:56, and Brazilian Rejane Ester Bispo, who arrived in 2:47:16. .
Ethiopian Kebebush Yisma broke the race record at the 2022 Rio Marathon – Photo: Disclosure
The marathon started at 5 am, in a dark and rainy dawn that seemed like a dark night at Aterro do Flamengo. This Sunday morning, the 5 km and 10 km races also took place, with a clear day, at 9 am. See the starts in the video below.
See the start of the 42 km, 10 km and 5 km races of the Rio 2022 Marathon
The 21 km were disputed on Saturday, with the victory of Daniel Nascimento, known as Danielzinho, among the men. Owner of the best time of an athlete not born in Africa in the marathon, Danielzinho this time disputed the half and won in 1h01min04s. Among women, Amanda de Oliveira climbed to the top of the podium with a time of 1h18min30s.