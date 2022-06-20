Brazilian is twice champion of the Rio Marathon | races and events

Justino Pedro da Silva from Pernambuco became, this Sunday morning, the two-time champion of the Rio Marathon at Aterro do Flamengo. The athlete, who last year broke the race record with a time of 2h13min31s, faced the rain that fell on the city to win once again, this time in 2h16min02s. The 2021 double was repeated with the arrival of Edson Amaro once again in second place, with a time of 2h16min14s. Ethiopia’s Tilahum Nigussie was third, with 2:16:27.