BRL 40,000: Investing in the Medium Term

Imagine that you have R$ 40 thousand available in your account to make some investment in the medium term (from four to five years). Where would you put that money? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, financial planner and investor Viviane Ferreira says that the ideal is not to put everything in a single application. She gives tips on what to do.

Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast fortnightly, on Thursdays, from 15:00 to 16:00.

Is savings a good option?

Viviane says that, in savings, her money would yield half as much as in other investments linked to the Selic rate.

When the Selic rate is above 8.5% per year, savings yield 0.5% per month or 6.17% per year plus TR (Reference Rate, which is 0.17% per month). That’s about half of the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is at 13.25% per annum.

Diversification is the way

“You don’t have to put your money in a single type of application. You can diversify”, declares the financial planner.

She suggests diversification: put 20% to 30% in investments to protect your money from inflation (such as Treasury IPCA+) and another portion in more conservative securities pegged to the Selic rate (such as Treasury Selic, CDB, LCI and LCA).

If you diversify a little more, you can put 5% to 10% in fixed rate bonds. The fixed rate is when you hire a fixed rate, which will yield a combined bonus per year. It’s a way for you to start getting more intimate with these types of investments.

Viviane Ferreira, financial planner and investor

