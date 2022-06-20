Bruna Biancardi says her friend helped her with a dating request

This morning, the model and influencer Bruna Biancardi, 27, told his Instagram followers some details about Neymar Jr. Dand according to her, Bianca Coimbra, a friend of the couple, was involved in the preparations for the player’s dating request.

“We weren’t physically together, but when I was asked on a date, Bianca already knew everything, she had helped him choose the ring, helped with everything. She wasn’t there because she was ‘pregnant’ and couldn’t travel, but she participated. I called her on facetime,” he told the influencer.

Then it was Bianca’s turn to remember when she met Bruna. “It was Ney who introduced her to me, I met her because of Ney, but when I met her, she was not his girlfriend, and she only became a girlfriend a while later”, she said.

“But I think it’s easy for people to say that I’m friends with Neymar’s girlfriends, but when I met Bruna there was no prospect of her dating him, and I was friendly with her, as I am with everyone who is introduced to me. And We created an affinity and became friends. I didn’t need her to become Neymar’s girlfriend for her to become my friend and for me to like her, something that unfortunately happens, right, when a person changes labels, people change their way of treating. happens to me”, confessed Bianca.