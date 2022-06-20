brusquense is one of the winners of this Sunday’s main prize

A resident of Brusque was one of the winners of the main prize at Trimania this Sunday, 19th. Aparecido Cruz Lepper Palka, from the Águas Claras neighborhood, will share the prize with Dominga Cecilia Bertelli, from Presidente Getúlio.

This Sunday’s main prize was a Tracker car zero kilometers and another R$ 80 thousand. According to the Trimania website, each one will receive the amount of R$ 97.5 thousand, which is equivalent to half of the prize, which totaled R$ 195 thousand.

In addition to him, three other residents of Brusque were also drawn and received R$ 1 thousand each in the lucky spins.

The next draw takes place on Sunday, the 26th, and will be a special one for the Festa Junina. The prize will be R$ 200 thousand. In addition, there will also be three raffles worth R$30,000 and 30 lucky spins, worth R$1,000 each. Tickets are sold for R$10.

Check out all the sweepstakes winners.

4th draw (tracker car 0km + R$ 80 thousand – divided between two winners)

Aparecido Cruz Lepper Palka

Aguas Claras, Brusque

30 lucky spins (BRL 1,000 each)

Elson Lima do Nascimento

lemon tree, Brusque

Maria Eliane Pereira da Silva

Paquetá, Brusque

Cleiton Jose Schwamberger

Dom Joaquim, Brusque

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube