Businessman Rogério Bill, from the band Forró Real, dies in Fortaleza | Ceará

The businessman Rogério Bill, owner of the band Forró Real, passed away this Monday (20), in Fortaleza. The family informed g1 that he was undergoing health treatment in a hospital, but he could not resist. The cause of death was not reported. He leaves two children.

Singer Nildinha, former lead singer of the group and sister of the businessman, published a tribute to Rogério Bill on social media.

“Today I am losing another piece of my heart, of my world, of my story that always had you with me my brother. How much I will miss you, may heaven receive you like this with this joy, with this will to live, with this kindness you always had 😢 our father being with you right now, I’m sure. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to live by your side, I love you. I love you, my dear brother. Stay with God”, published Nildinha.

Rogério Bill and Nildinha are sons of businessman and founder of the band Forró Real, Francisco de Sales Menezes, known as Chico Bill, who died in 2013, after an accident in which his car collided head-on with a tractor that was stopped at Km. 11 of BR-222, in Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

Relatives, friends and artists also spoke about Rogério Bill’s death. Among them, the singer Toca do Vale and the singers Laninha Show and Gil Mendes.

With more than three decades of existence, the band Forró Real emerged from the initiative of Chico Bill. After the businessman’s death, the group was in charge of his children, including Rogério Billl.