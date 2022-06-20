Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Dom Phillips and Bruno in a show in DF

Singer Caetano Veloso performed in Brasília on Saturday night (18/6) and paid tribute to indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, murdered during an expedition in Vale do Javari, in the Amazon.

During the event, which took place in the auditorium of the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center and brought together about 4,000 people, the singer held a flag with the faces of Dom and Bruno.

Look:

“Why did the investigations stop?”, asked Caetano. The moment circulated on social media and shows the public reacting to the singer’s gesture, shouting “Fora Bolsonaro”.

Caetano’s show was part of the Meu Coco tour, which features reinterpretations of different moments of Caetano’s work, about to turn 80 in August.

