Caixa releases BRL 1,000 to 42 million Brazilians

Caixa releases R$ 1,000 to 42 million Brazilians: see how to receive the so-called emergency FGTS withdrawal, and who can withdraw

Recently, Caixa Econômica Federal concluded FGTS withdrawals of up to BRL 1,000, the so-called extraordinary withdrawal. At this moment, Caixa has already released all 12 lots of the benefit, which means that all registered workers can now withdraw the benefit. According to the government, about 42 million people must have withdrawn the amounts. So, to know how to receive the money, check below.

Therefore, workers governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), rural workers, intermittent and temporary workers and independent workers are eligible to receive the new FGTS withdrawal. In addition, professional athletes, domestic servants and seasonal workers can receive the extraordinary FGTS.

Remembering that Caixa has already opened the deadline for workers to consult the amounts they have to receive. In all cases, the withdrawal amount from the fund can reach up to R$ 1 thousand. But some workers may be paid less.

Finally, Caixa advises that, according to the calendar, withdrawals have been released to all workers. However, all groups will be able to withdraw until December, according to information from the Federal Government. The last release, for those born in December, took place on June 15th.

Image: Alexandre Zorek / Shutterstock.com