Camilla Camargo poses with Wanessa and children and talks about her sister’s choices

The actress Camilla Camargo made a very curious statement on his social media. The artist is one of the singer’s daughters. Zezé Di Camargo. The countryman is the father of three heirs, fruits of his relationship with businesswoman Zilu. After about 30 years together, they announced the end of their marriage. Currently, the famous is engaged to digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and his ex-wife moved to the United States.

Camilla Camargo is married to businessman Leonardo Lessa. Together they are the parents of two children – a boy and a girl. The firstborn is Joaquim, two years old. The youngest daughter is little Julia, one year and three months old. The actress often uses her profile to show many family moments.

This weekend, she talked a little about her sister. It is worth remembering that Zezé is the father of Vanessa Camargo, Camilla and Igor. Recently, the sertanejo’s eldest daughter has been talked about. She announced the end of her long-term marriage. The singer and businessman Marcus Buaiz spent 17 years together. They announced the end of the union in May of this year.

The decision of the ex-couple took many people by surprise, after all, the marriage was lasting. Over the years together, they have fathered two boys. The eldest bears one of his father’s names, José Marcus, and is 10 years old. While the youngest is João Francisco. The youngest turns eight years old this Sunday (19). For now, the family has not published photos of the boy’s birthday.

When talking about the family relationship, Camilla responded to a follower who asked her about Wanessa. “Have you ever been against your sister’s choices?”, asked the fan. She quickly replied: “I have! Loving doesn’t mean agreeing with everything! Another internet user wanted to know: “Have you ever stopped talking to one of your brothers?”. The famous used a photo of the trio, posing hugging to ensure: “I never! I love it too much.”

Of course Camilla Camargo did not explain in detail about which decision his older sister was not so supportive. But, it is worth remembering that as soon as the singer announced that she was single, the actress made a post on her social networks. The artist used a photo of her with her husband next to Wanessa and her ex. In the caption, she wrote: “Always”, which in Portuguese means “always”.

