Can Cranberry Juice Help Prevent Urinary Tract Infection?

Very popular in North America, this is a fruit that is becoming more and more popular in Brazil, especially because it is a super nutritious food. Also, for women who suffer from urinary tract infection, cranberry juice can help a lot. Because of this, it has become one of the most beloved home remedies, but it still doesn’t have enough scientific basis to support it.

Where to find the fruit in Brazil?

The fruit is widely used on commemorative dates in the northern hemisphere, particularly on Thanksgiving Day in the United States. In Brazil, despite more people becoming aware of the food, its consumption is still relatively low. In addition to the fact that it is not grown in the country, its high price also ends up alienating new consumers.

So, to find it, you should go to natural products stores or in a few markets, where they are usually sold in the form of juices, dehydrated, powder or even in capsules. In general, they can be purchased for a little high, but they are worth it because of the nutritional return.

How does juice prevent urinary tract infection?

There is not much scientific research to support the use of juice for urinary tract infection, as the studies produced are quite inconsistent. Overall, when it comes to statistics, the drink does not seem to have such a big impact on reducing cases of the disease, but there is still hope that it is possible to prove the opposite.

That’s because the fruit has a substance called proanthocyanidin, which can play a key role in our body by creating a slippery lining in the urothelium. In this way, it is able to prevent bacteria from sticking to the lining of the bladder, being eliminated through the urine.

However, achieving this benefit is not so easy, since it takes many liters of juice daily for our body to have enough of this substance. However, as most drinks also contain some preservatives, they can end up being a real nutritional bomb.