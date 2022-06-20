Cashier paying more than R$ 6 thousand? See who is entitled to receive!

Residents of cities who have a positive balance in their FGTS account can withdraw the amount from Caixa. Know more.

Caixa updated a new list with groups that can receive an amount of up to R$ 6,220 in June, through the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). However, there is a deadline for making the request that makes the withdrawal available. See below for all the details.

Details on the release of more than R$ 6 thousand made by Caixa

In short, a new list of cities from which residents can make a request for a FGTS calamity withdrawal is available according to Caixa. The bank has already made the release for residents of more than 120 cities in the states of:

Rio de Janeiro;

Sao Paulo;

Holy Spirit;

Minas Gerais;

Bahia.

Caixa made the amount available after the heavy rains that hit Brazil at the beginning of the year. The last municipalities that obtained authorization to make the withdrawals were:

Belford Roxo – Rio de Janeiro;

Santo Antônio do Amparo – Minas Gerais.

However, it is important to note that the deadline for making the withdrawal request with the Caixa is only 60 days. If this time passes, regardless of the circumstances, the value will no longer be available. The FGTS modality is released only in cases of public calamity, or emergency situation that are officially decreed by the municipality and the Federal District.

Who can withdraw the amount?

Residents of cities who have a positive balance in their FGTS account can withdraw the amount from Caixa. The maximum amount is BRL 6,222 per individual. Below, see the list of cities that can make the withdrawal in June:

state City Deadline for withdrawal Holy Spirit Sao Gabriel da Palha 07/03/2022 Holy Spirit Good Jesus of the North 07/10/2022 – – – Minas Gerais Mateus Leme 04/07/2022 Minas Gerais cataguases 06/07/2022 Minas Gerais Aimorés 06/20/2022 – – – Rio de Janeiro Itaocara 06/20/2022 Rio de Janeiro Cambuci 06/20/2022 Rio de Janeiro Bom Jesus do Itabapoana 06/23/2022 Rio de Janeiro Miracema 06/23/2022 Rio de Janeiro Angra dos Reis 07/02/2022 Rio de Janeiro paraty 07/03/2022 Rio de Janeiro aperibé 06/07/2022 Rio de Janeiro mosque 07/12/2022 Rio de Janeiro New Iguaçu 07/13/2022 Rio de Janeiro burnt 08/11/2022

