CBLOL 2022: “Very disappointing”, says Disamis after third defeat | lol

For hunter Pedro “Disamis”, Liberty’s performances at the start of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) have been “very disappointing”. This is how the player evaluated the team’s performances after the third defeat in the qualifying phase.

In the 4th round, this Sunday, Liberty lost to LOUD. The team debuted in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 with victory, defeating Miners in the 1st round, but then took the worst against FURIA and Flamengo Los Grandes.

Asked, in a press conference after the setback to LOUD, about Liberty’s performance, Disamis replied:

— I think it’s being well below what we’ve already demonstrated in training this week and others. It’s been pretty disappointing.

He said that, contrary to what happens in training, in official matches the team has been afraid to take risks.

“I think in practice you’re much less afraid of taking chances, doing things. And the custom too. It’s different for you to play on stage than to play at home and stuff,” he commented, adding that Liberty need to improve aggression and communication.

Asked how worrying this start is with three defeats and only one victory, Disamis first said he wasn’t worried so much, because the championship is still starting, but then added that the situation was, yes, in a way, worrying.

“It’s not that worrisome for now, because it’s the second week yet, but if it goes on like this for the next two weeks, it’s going to be a lot more worrisome than it is now. It’s worrying in a way.

For the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022, Liberty made a change in the squad, in relation to the 1st Split team: they promoted support Alexandre “Cavalo” from the academy team to replace Willyan “Wos”, released after almost four years on the team.