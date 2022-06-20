Check out statements from the drivers after the 2022 Canadian GP of Formula 1 – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen and Red Bull celebrated yet another victory in 2022 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1 returned to Canada for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, and Max Verstappen secured his sixth victory in nine Formula 1 races this season as he held off pressure from Carlos Sainz to cross the finish line first. Taking advantage of the starts from Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc at the back of the field – and the retirement of the Mexican – Lewis Hamilton completed the podium with Mercedes.

Teammate of the seven-time world champion, George Russell kept to the writing of finishing all races inside the top-5 with fourth place, while Leclerc made a real recovery race to finish fifth, just ahead of Esteban Ocon.

Awarded with the 5s penalty given to Fernando Alonso, the Alfa Romeo duo – formed by Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou – secured the next two positions. The two-time world champion for Renault appears just below the Chinese, while Lance Stroll closed the top-10 with Aston Martin.

It was not yet this time that Carlos Sainz won his first victory in F1 (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out everything that was said by the drivers after the Canadian GP dispute:

Max Verstappen, first: Verstappen praises dispute with Sainz after victory in Canada: “Very fun laps”

Carlos Sainz, second: Sainz says he “tried everything” to win and sees the positive side: “We were faster”

Lewis Hamilton, third: Hamilton celebrates 3rd place ‘very heavy’ in Canada: ‘It’s been a big battle’

George Russell, fourth: Russell sees Mercedes ‘closer’ to leaders in Canada but problems ‘far from over’

Charles Leclerc, fifth: Leclerc laments traffic and slow pit-stop in ‘frustrating’ Canadian GP

Esteban Ocon, sixth: “I am very happy with the result today, scoring eight points. The team did a great job on the car and the strategy, and overall it was well managed. We left Canada with good points for the team and a big step forward in the Constructors’ World Cup. Glad to have been able to help Fernando [Alonso] at the end with the mobile wing, to keep Valtteri [Bottas] back. There is still a lot to discuss and learn as the weekend unfolds, but the most important thing is to keep that momentum and continue to deliver good performances in the next races.”

Valtteri Bottas, seventh: “We can be happy with today’s race, especially with the pace we showed. It’s always good to get points with both cars, especially after some difficult races, but the most important thing was to see that we can fight with the cars around us and that we’re back to the level of the beginning of the season. My race was pretty straightforward: I started with hard tires and then everything went perfectly for me. The safety car moment was ideal, and I thought: ‘what a happy day’! I felt really good there [na pista] and I’m happy for Zhou too. He had a strong pace and can go out with a lot of confidence this weekend.”

Guanyu Zhou, eighth: “It was a really good weekend for me and the team, and I’m really happy with eighth – my best position in F1 so far. We did everything right today on the track and with the strategy: we got stuck behind Lance [Stroll] for a while, but we still made clean and quick progress over the weekend. We extracted everything we could and took all the potential out of the car, and fighting in the top 10 after a string of frustrating races is a good reward. I obviously didn’t have a lot of experience at this track, but we did the job in tricky conditions yesterday, and today we had a strong pace. I knew I could fight for the points, and we did. I’m super happy for everyone here and at the factory, we really deserved this result for the work done and the progress made over the past few weekends. I’m really looking forward to continuing in that vein for the next races.”

Fernando Alonso, ninth: Alonso points out engine problem that cost “3rd or 4th place” in Canada: “It was possible”

Lance Stroll, tenth: “We had a great strategy for this race, and I’m very happy to be able to score a point. We did a great job deciding to stay on track with the first set of tires to make the one-stop strategy work, being careful to keep the cars behind me. The overtaking in Daniel [Ricciardo] it was a great bonus we were on newer tires so it was an easy move. Things are certainly more challenging this year, but I’m happy to have had a successful race today. Finally, a big thanks to all the fans for giving me such a great reception all weekend — it was amazing to run home after being away for so long.”

Lewis Hamilton returned to the podium in Canada for the first time since the championship opened in Bahrain (Photo: Mercedes)

Daniel Ricciardo, 11th: “Unfortunately, it was not the best Sunday for us. We just didn’t have the rhythm, and so I had to manage other things as well. It was tough, it put us very far from competing. So we need to look and see where we can go better, and then clean up a few things.”

Sebastian Vettel, 12th: Vettel justifies frustrating performance in Canada: “It wasn’t our day”

Alexander Albon, 13th: “Coming into this weekend, we knew this track was going to be tough. And as much as we had a good qualifying, in the first three or four laps I knew I would suffer. [a corrida]. I think 13th was all we could achieve today, so it has its value. I’m happy about it. Now moving on to the next set of races, hopefully we can bring upgrades to keep improving.”

Pierre Gasly, 14th: “Starting the race out of position, we thought we’d do a different strategy, so we stopped a little earlier, but it didn’t make much difference. We had a lot of difficulty with grip, we slipped a lot in these conditions and we didn’t have the pace to fight in the top 10. We have to analyze everything, but objectively we were just too slow in the race. At the same time, we didn’t have any luck with the virtual safety car, but in the end it wouldn’t change our result much. We need to use the free time now to work on what we could have done better so that we can arrive at Silverstone as prepared as possible.”

Lando Norris, 15th: “We were unlucky today at various times and we also didn’t have the pace to race and overtake the people we wanted to compete against. It was very difficult to overtake in general, and that hampered our pace. We just couldn’t get to the positions we wanted. I don’t think the pacing wasn’t too bad, it just wasn’t good enough — but not too bad. It was just the fact that we weren’t able to overtake, that really affected us today. We have work to do. I made some mistakes on my part, mistakes on the team’s part and we just need to step back, renew and go forward again to do a much better job next time.”

Pérez was unlucky and retired from the Canadian GP with a gearbox problem (Photo: Reproduction/Formula 1)

Nicholas Latifi, 16th: “The experience as a whole this weekend has been very special. It’s great to finally be able to race at home, and the support I’ve felt from my family, my friends and all the fans in the stands was great. In terms of the track, we were lacking a lot in the pace and we need to try to understand why this is both high and low fuel. We now have two weeks to try to do an analysis before we head to Silverstone. Regardless of the outcome, this weekend was one to remember.”

Kevin Magnussen, 17th: “We were forced to stop in the pits because of the damage we had, but it was nothing. The car was perfect to drive, it wasn’t affecting performance. This is normal, you have to be able to finish the race with some scratches on the car. We could have continued, but we were forced to stop and then there was a virtual safety car and everybody stopped. It’s frustrating, now it’s four or more races where we don’t score, so we want to get back to the points.”

Yuki Tsunoda, NC: “I already went to the garage to apologize to the whole team, I pushed too hard on my way out of the pits and unfortunately I stopped at the wall. The pace was good today, we’d had a good recovery race up until that point, even though we were struggling to overtake. So I’m pretty disappointed with that ending.”

Mick Schumacher, NC: “We had a problem with the power unit, which obviously came at a very bad time because I think we were having a good race up until that point. I was feeling good with the car and the pace wasn’t bad either. We can take from here that we had a good pace both yesterday and today, so we have a lot to fight for at Silverstone. I feel like we made a cake, but we just didn’t have time to put the frosting on it.”

Sergio Perez, NC: Pérez regrets F1 Canadian GP crash: “Weekend to forget”

