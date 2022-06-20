Colombia’s new president, Gustavo Petro invites Gustavo Petro to his inauguration | World

In 2021, I, Gustavo Petró, received an invitation from Colombian politician Gustavo Petro: if he won the election for the Presidency of the Republic, he would invite me to take office.

This conversation took place on a Colombian TV show. That year, with the proximity of the elections in Colombia and with the similarity of our names – if it weren’t for an accent, they would be identical –, I started to receive more mentions than usual, especially on Twitter – mostly cursing from voters against Petro. I turned to a sticker on WhatsApp.

My name is Gustavo Petró and I am not the new president of Colombia

2 of 2 Whatsapp sticker with a photo of Gustavo Petro, Brazilian journalist mistaken for Gustavo Petro, president-elect of Colombia. — Photo: Personal archive Whatsapp sticker with a photo of Gustavo Petro, Brazilian journalist mistaken for Gustavo Petro, president-elect of Colombia. — Photo: Personal archive

Late on Sunday night (19), hours after Gustavo Petro’s victory was announced, I was leaving the g1 when I get a call. It was Andrés Hernández, advisor to the president-elect.

I had already talked to Hernández about the interview – as I mentioned that he received many insults from Colombians, he said that I could call him if necessary – and had left the number on my cell phone. In the end,

“I’m calling to invite you to Gustavo Petro’s inauguration, as he had promised,” he said.

Even with the promise, I was in disbelief that it would happen. Nervous, I replied in Portuguese

“I’m honored, but I’m not important. It’s better to invite presidents and politicians. Not me.”

To which Hernández replied: “You are the namesake of the president of Colombia and you are invited. We will work out the details this week.”

I asked him to send my congratulations and hugs to the new president, which he said he would. It’s not every day someone named after him takes on the most important job in a country.