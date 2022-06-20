Commentator surprises by choosing Grêmio’s “best on the field”

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Commentator vents about Grêmio football: “It’s distressing”

Despite having scored the two goals in the victory over Sampaio Corrêa, there was a journalist who did not choose Diego Souza as Grêmio’s best player on the field this Saturday morning. According to Diogo Olivier, despite the forward’s great performance, he was not the highlight of the match at the Arena.

For Diogo Olivier, despite Grêmio’s dependence on Diego Souza, the best part of this Saturday’s game was Grêmio’s supporters who, in his view, did their part on Saturday morning, giving the team spirit to seek the three points.

“Won. OK. It was what she needed. He temporarily entered the G-4. Grêmio didn’t come to Série B thinking about a title. The 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa fulfilled its objectives. What is still frightening is the dependence on Diego Souza, author of the two goals, one from a penalty”, wrote Diogo Olivier.

Grêmio Dependency by Diego Souza

Diogo Olivier hit the dependency key for Diego Souza and guaranteed that, without the striker, he doesn’t like to imagine how Grêmio will behave in the face of weaker opponents.

