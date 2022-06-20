Corinthians confirms Willian’s muscle discomfort and new case of Covid-19 in the squad

Minutes after publishing the team’s lineup to face Goiás, this Sunday. Corinthians gave explanations about two absences from the list. Cases of midfielder Willian and left-back Bruno Melo, even outside the bench.

In the case of shirt 10, the veto at the start is due to muscle discomfort. The club did not give further details on the location of the injury or any timeline for returning to play.

The defender is absent from the match against Goiás after testing positive for Covid-19. Now, Bruno Melo is waiting for a retest to return to normal activities with the cast. In addition to him, striker Gustavo Mosquito is still absent from the related lists for the same reason.

Apart from the two last-minute absences, Corinthians still doesn’t have a number of other players available for the duel. Cases of Roni, suspended for expulsion, Maycon and Paulinho, who are treating injury, and Júnior Moraes, under an allergic condition.

Corinthians and Goiás face each other in a duel that can bring Timão even closer to the leadership of the Championship. A triumph this Sunday equals the team from Parque São Jorge to Palmeiras in the overall score in first place.

