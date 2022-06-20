Corinthians has a classic in the Copa do Brasil, Brazilian and double rounds at base and futsal

After beating Goiás last Sunday, Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava to prepare for the next challenge. Timão will face, this week, two classics against Santos.

The first Alvinegro Classic takes place this Wednesday. The teams meet for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30. Afterwards, Corinthians and Santos will duel again on Saturday, at 7pm. This time, the teams face each other for the Brasileirão, also in Itaquera. But these are not the club’s only commitments.

On Tuesday, Timãozinho visits Internacional, at 15:00, for the Brasileirão Sub-20. Coach Danilo’s team also has a double round. On Sunday, Corinthians visits Atlético-GO, at CT do Dragão, at 10 am.

On Wednesday, hours before facing Santos in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians will also have a commitment to the Paulista A1 Futsal Championship. The team faces the AABB, away from home, at 17h. Timão’s futsal will also have another commitment, on Sunday, but for the National Futsal League. The group faces Assoeva, in Rio Grande do Sul, at 2 pm.

Finally, on Saturday, the Corinthians Under-17 team also enters the field. The match is valid for Paulistão of the category. Corinthians welcomes Novorizontino at 11 am at Fazendinha.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 06/20

Undisclosed male professional cast schedule

Tuesday, 06/21

Wednesday, 06/22

Thursday, 06/23

Undisclosed male professional cast schedule

Friday, 06/24

Undisclosed male professional cast schedule

Saturday, 06/25

Sunday, 06/26

