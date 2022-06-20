Corinthians opens the table and puts pressure on Palmeiras after winning; see ranking

Corinthians opened a four-point lead to their first pursuers in the Brazilian table and closed the weekend with the same number of points as Palmeiras. Still behind in the balance, the team, which beat Goiás 1-0, puts pressure on the rival, who has a classic against São Paulo, on the night of this second, to close the 13th round.
Among the duels that directly interested Corinthians, the only ones that cannot be seen as willingly for Timão were the victories of Atlético-MG, over Flamengo, and that of Athletico, over Coritiba.
In the case of the miners, Nacho Fernández and Ademir scored, one at a time, and kept the current champion four points away from the Parque São Jorge club. The same distance from the people of Paraná, who won the classic with a controversial penalty goal, already 55 minutes into the final stage.
The most interesting duel for Corinthians took place shortly after the final whistle in Itaquera. In Beira-Rio, Internacional took an unlikely comeback from Botafogo, even playing with one more for 85 minutes and opening 2-0 on the scoreboard in front of their fans.
With that, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is now four points behind the alvinegros, configuring more than one round of difference between them. At the same time, Fortaleza and Atlético-GO beat América-MG and Juventude, respectively. The last match on Sunday was a 2-0 victory for Fluminense over Avaí.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|25
|12
|7
|4
|1
|23
|7
|16
|69
|2nd
|Corinthians
|25
|13
|7
|4
|two
|17
|10
|7
|64
|3rd
|Atletico-PR
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|54
|4th
|Atlético-MG
|21
|13
|5
|6
|two
|19
|14
|5
|54
|5th
|International
|21
|13
|5
|6
|two
|18
|14
|4
|54
|6th
|Fluminense
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|14
|1
|46
|7th
|Botafogo
|18
|13
|5
|3
|5
|16
|18
|-two
|46
|8th
|saints
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|13
|5
|46
|9th
|Sao Paulo
|18
|12
|4
|6
|two
|17
|13
|4
|50
|10th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|18
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18
|15
|3
|46
|11th
|Hawaii
|17
|13
|5
|two
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|44
|12th
|Atlético-GO
|16
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|41
|13th
|Ceará
|16
|13
|3
|7
|3
|13
|13
|0
|41
|14th
|Flamengo
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|15
|-two
|38
|15th
|coritiba
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|38
|16th
|America-MG
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|38
|17th
|Goiás
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|36
|18th
|cuiabá
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|33
|19th
|Strength
|10
|13
|two
|4
|7
|10
|16
|-6
|26
|20th
|Youth
|10
|13
|two
|4
|7
|12
|24
|-12
|26
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See the games of the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 06/18/2022
19:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Ceará
21h00 – Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 06/19/2022
16:00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR
16h00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Flamengo
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás
18h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 1 Youth
18:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 America-MG
18:00 – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo
19:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 Avaí
Games on 06/20/2022
20h00 – Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras
See more at: Brazilian Championship and Corinthians Retrospect.