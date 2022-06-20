Corinthians opens the table and puts pressure on Palmeiras after winning; see ranking

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians opens the table and puts pressure on Palmeiras after winning; see ranking 6 Views

Corinthians opened a four-point lead to their first pursuers in the Brazilian table and closed the weekend with the same number of points as Palmeiras. Still behind in the balance, the team, which beat Goiás 1-0, puts pressure on the rival, who has a classic against São Paulo, on the night of this second, to close the 13th round.

Among the duels that directly interested Corinthians, the only ones that cannot be seen as willingly for Timão were the victories of Atlético-MG, over Flamengo, and that of Athletico, over Coritiba.

In the case of the miners, Nacho Fernández and Ademir scored, one at a time, and kept the current champion four points away from the Parque São Jorge club. The same distance from the people of Paraná, who won the classic with a controversial penalty goal, already 55 minutes into the final stage.

The most interesting duel for Corinthians took place shortly after the final whistle in Itaquera. In Beira-Rio, Internacional took an unlikely comeback from Botafogo, even playing with one more for 85 minutes and opening 2-0 on the scoreboard in front of their fans.

With that, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is now four points behind the alvinegros, configuring more than one round of difference between them. At the same time, Fortaleza and Atlético-GO beat América-MG and Juventude, respectively. The last match on Sunday was a 2-0 victory for Fluminense over Avaí.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees25127412371669
2ndCorinthians251374two1710764
3rdAtletico-PR21136341313054
4thAtlético-MG211356two1914554
5thInternational211356two1814454
6thFluminense18135351514146
7thBotafogo18135351618-two46
8thsaints18134631813546
9thSao Paulo181246two1713450
10thRed Bull Bragantino18134631815346
11thHawaii17135two61519-444
12thAtlético-GO16134451518-341
13thCeará16133731313041
14thFlamengo15134361315-two38
15thcoritiba15134361619-338
16thAmerica-MG15134361114-338
17thGoiás14133551317-436
18thcuiabá1313346915-633
19thStrength1013two471016-626
20thYouth1013two471224-1226

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 06/18/2022
19:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Ceará
21h00 – Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 06/19/2022
16:00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR
16h00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Flamengo
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás
18h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 1 Youth
18:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 America-MG
18:00 – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo
19:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 Avaí
Games on 06/20/2022
20h00 – Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras

See more at: Brazilian Championship and Corinthians Retrospect.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Judge was the best player of Corinthians in the victory against Goiás. Non-existent penalty scored. Real penalty overlooked – Prism

São Paulo Brazil Corinthians got three very important points by beating …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved