Corinthians opens the table and puts pressure on Palmeiras after winning; see ranking

Corinthians opened a four-point lead to their first pursuers in the Brazilian table and closed the weekend with the same number of points as Palmeiras. Still behind in the balance, the team, which beat Goiás 1-0, puts pressure on the rival, who has a classic against São Paulo, on the night of this second, to close the 13th round.

Among the duels that directly interested Corinthians, the only ones that cannot be seen as willingly for Timão were the victories of Atlético-MG, over Flamengo, and that of Athletico, over Coritiba.

In the case of the miners, Nacho Fernández and Ademir scored, one at a time, and kept the current champion four points away from the Parque São Jorge club. The same distance from the people of Paraná, who won the classic with a controversial penalty goal, already 55 minutes into the final stage.

The most interesting duel for Corinthians took place shortly after the final whistle in Itaquera. In Beira-Rio, Internacional took an unlikely comeback from Botafogo, even playing with one more for 85 minutes and opening 2-0 on the scoreboard in front of their fans.

With that, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is now four points behind the alvinegros, configuring more than one round of difference between them. At the same time, Fortaleza and Atlético-GO beat América-MG and Juventude, respectively. The last match on Sunday was a 2-0 victory for Fluminense over Avaí.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 25 12 7 4 1 23 7 16 69 2nd Corinthians 25 13 7 4 two 17 10 7 64 3rd Atletico-PR 21 13 6 3 4 13 13 0 54 4th Atlético-MG 21 13 5 6 two 19 14 5 54 5th International 21 13 5 6 two 18 14 4 54 6th Fluminense 18 13 5 3 5 15 14 1 46 7th Botafogo 18 13 5 3 5 16 18 -two 46 8th saints 18 13 4 6 3 18 13 5 46 9th Sao Paulo 18 12 4 6 two 17 13 4 50 10th Red Bull Bragantino 18 13 4 6 3 18 15 3 46 11th Hawaii 17 13 5 two 6 15 19 -4 44 12th Atlético-GO 16 13 4 4 5 15 18 -3 41 13th Ceará 16 13 3 7 3 13 13 0 41 14th Flamengo 15 13 4 3 6 13 15 -two 38 15th coritiba 15 13 4 3 6 16 19 -3 38 16th America-MG 15 13 4 3 6 11 14 -3 38 17th Goiás 14 13 3 5 5 13 17 -4 36 18th cuiabá 13 13 3 4 6 9 15 -6 33 19th Strength 10 13 two 4 7 10 16 -6 26 20th Youth 10 13 two 4 7 12 24 -12 26

See the games of the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 06/18/2022

19:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Ceará

21h00 – Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino

Games on 06/19/2022

16:00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR

16h00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Flamengo

16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás

18h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 1 Youth

18:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 America-MG

18:00 – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo

19:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 Avaí

Games on 06/20/2022

20h00 – Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras

