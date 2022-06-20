Corinthians refuses offer and Inter leaves negotiation for Bruno Méndez

Corinthians turned down Inter’s latest offer to buy Bruno Méndez’s rights. Today (19), the president of the gaucho club, Alessandro Barcellos, said that Colorado withdrew from the negotiation and that the Uruguayan will return to the São Paulo team.

“We have been in talks with Corinthians for some time, seeking to acquire the player. Inter advanced within its financial possibilities and made the biggest financial proposal for an athlete of this management. Unfortunately, Corinthians found the value insufficient and we are closing the negotiations”, said the gaucho representative.

Barcellos also mentioned that the player would like to stay in Porto Alegre, that the club wanted him to stay, but that Timão was irreducible.

“Bruno, against his will, and against ours as well, returns to Corinthians because no agreement was reached regarding values. Inter made a maximum effort for him in relation to his possibilities and how things are organized of market. The negotiation did not progress. Bruno should return and fulfill his contract with Corinthians”, he concluded.

Now, the management of Inter turns its forces to the maintenance of Vitão. The player has a contract with the club until the end of the month, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The permanence in Brazil depends on an agreement and confirmation on the sequence of the stoppage of football in the European country due to the conflict with Russia.

Bruno comes back when?

Bruno Méndez’s contract with Inter expires at the end of June. Until then, however, Colorado will not use the player in Brasileirão matches in order not to complete the seventh game, which would make it impossible for other teams to participate in the championship. In the Rio Grande do Sul calendar, there will only be one match left in which it could be used, against Colo-Colo, for Sul-Americana, on the 28th. It is possible that the clubs will reach an agreement to anticipate the return.

If he stays at Corinthians, the Uruguayan can be registered in Libertadores within the authorized period for exchanges in the list of available players, which expires before the start of the round of 16. In all, five changes to the list are authorized.

He may still be involved in another negotiation. During the negotiations with Inter, clubs from outside the country sought the athlete’s staff for information about the business conditions.