Corinthians updates the situation of Gil and the defender turns into a doubt for the duel against Santos

Hours after the draw with Internacional, Corinthians updated the situation of defender Gil, who had to be replaced during the second half due to discomfort in his left thigh. Without specifying the case, the club said that shirt 4 will be reassessed this Monday.

Therefore, there is still no way to confirm Gil’s presence in Corinthians’ next appointment. It is worth remembering that Timão returns to the field this Wednesday, when they face Santos, in the Copa do Brasil. In addition to him, his position partner João Victor, who is recovering from a sprained ankle, also has an uncertain presence.

If an injury is confirmed, Gil joins an extensive list of players handed over to the medical department. In addition to the aforementioned João Victor, there are the cases of Maycon, with muscle injury, Júnior Moraes, who is treating an allergic reaction, Ruan Oliveira, recovering after surgical revision and, finally, Gustavo Mosquito and Bruno Melo, who tested positive for the Covid-19.

Gil played for 72 minutes in the match against Goiás and complained of pain after a dispute with striker Pedro Raul, from the Goiás team. The defender even tried to continue on the field, but was unsuccessful, and was replaced by Robson Bambu.

Gil’s replacement, by the way, went far from pleasing Fiel for his performance this Sunday. In the board Fan Noteshere at Meu Timão, Bambu was elected the worst Corinthians player in the match, with a score of 2.6.

