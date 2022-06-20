Coritiba vs Athletico-PR LIVE (0-0) | 06/19/2022

47′ – Castán heads alone from the edge of the small area after a corner from the right and sends it over the goal!

45′ – Three more minutes in the first half

44′ – Léo Cittadini replacing Marcelo Cirino

43′ – Bento, Igor Paixão and Siles are down on the pitch

41′ – Igor Paixão crosses low from the right and Athletico’s defense pushes away

37′ – Alef Manga gets his own rebound at the edge of the area and sends it to the net, but the flag breaks him in an irregular position!

35′ – Fábio Santos scored a penalty for Timão against Goiás in São Paulo

34′ – In one of the other games in progress, Nacho Fernandez opens the scoring for Galo against Flamengo in Minas

30′ – Coritiba 9 x 3 Athletico-PR

26′ – Neilton receives bank card for complaint

25′ – VAR reviews the possible touch of Luciano Castán’s hand in the defense area and does not award the penalty

24′ – Alef Manga receives a fast counterattack from the right, kicks hard and the goalkeeper of Hurricane falls fast in the right corner to make a save!

23′ – Pablo beats the defense at the entrance of the area from the right, rolls towards Cuello and he kicks over the opposing archer!

21′ – Igor Paixão dribbles and passes two on the right wing, crosses low and Thonny Anderson kicks out, after a deflection!

17′ – Adrian Martínez catches his face to the goal, with the goalkeeper on the ground, and kicks over the archer. On the left, Manga sends it out.

16′ – Diego Porfirio is also booked

15′ – Players argue and fight on the field. Pablo receives the yellow card

12′ – Pablo Siles tries to pull a counterattack through the middle, finds no one and returns the ball to defense

7′ – Cirino receives in depth through the middle, gets free facing the goalkeeper and sends over the goal. The flag, however, was already in an irregular position.

5′ – Igor Paixão heads alone on the second post after a corner from the left and sends it to the right of the goal!

3′ – Pablo receives on the left wing, hits with his beak, but the ball curves out, leaving the goal on the right

1′ – Rafael William leaves the goal and collides with a striker

Start the game

The national anthem is played

Today is Athletiba day! Stay tuned for the details of the classic from Paraná. The ball rolls at 4pm.

Vitinho, Thiago Heleno, Christian and marlos are all out of the game