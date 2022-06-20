Court orders GDF to provide drug to inhibit transgender teen hormones | Federal District

The 3rd Civil Class of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) determined that the government of the Federal District should provide a drug standardized by the Unified Health System (SUS) to inhibit the production of male sex hormones. The decision was published last Friday (17) and takes into account a request from a 14-year-old girl who does not identify with her biological sex.

The GDF denied supplying the drug and argues that “the plaintiff’s claim is not lawful and claims that the Federal Council of Medicine [CFM] allowed, on an experimental basis, pubertal block, in university and reference hospitals in the Unified Health System (SUS). The g1 contacted the GDF and was waiting for a response until the publication of this report.

According to the lawsuit, the young woman “was born biologically male, but has identified as female since the age of five.” According to her, the medical team accompanying her prescribed the drug Triptorelin, for pubertal block.

The request was denied in the first instance, but the teenager appealed and argued that the drug is standardized and provided by the DF Health Department (SES-DF). The young woman argues that the drug will “avoid any psychiatric disorders and allow her to reaffirm the gender identity with which she identifies”.

In the decision, the collegiate notes that the teenager “fulfills the technical requirements to receive the medicine”. And that the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) indicate the drug for the treatment of pubertal patients with gender dysphoria.

“In the case under analysis, there is normal pubertal maturity within the age of the patient, a 14-year-old teenager, however, the correlated effects of the development of gender characters not recognized by the teenager have caused her psychic suffering common to the transgender population”, says the decision.

The judges point out that the drug was prescribed by the medical team accompanying the young woman.

“Faced with the recommendation of pubertal block and hormone therapy by the Federal Council of Medicine, as well as considering the absence of specific clinical protocols for transgender adolescents within the scope of the SUS or the health center of the Federal District, it is evident that there is a gap in the protocol for pharmacological prescription, which deserves to be filled out for the adequacy of the public policy already foreseen for the specific case”, points out the decision.

The Class also highlights scientific studies that point to “the effectiveness and safety of the treatment”, in addition to recalling the Ministry of Health guidelines for welcoming transgender people and drawing up public health policies for the LGBT population, in addition to editing guidelines for assistance to transgender people by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

“Prescription of medication for off-label use [que não consta na bula] has no legal prohibition, especially when no risk of damage to health or the ineffectiveness of treatment for the patient’s illness has been demonstrated”, says the decision.