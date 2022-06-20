Covid-19: see who can take the 4th dose in ES and which vaccine will be used

Application of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Elizabeth Nader / PMV

Anyone who is over 30 years old and has already taken the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine more than four months ago will be able to take the fourth dose from this Monday (20) in Espírito Santo. People from priority groups over 18 years of age can also receive the fourth dose.

The document provides for the application of D4 to the general public over 30 years of age, in addition to people over 18 years of age from the following groups:

immunocompromised

people with chronic noncommunicable diseases and other special medical conditions

health workers

education workers

security and rescue forces

armed forces

population deprived of liberty

prison system officials

truck drivers

public transport drivers

port.

According to Sesa, the vaccine to be used for the second booster dose should preferably be from the viral vector platform, that is, Janssen or AstraZeneca.

The choice between the two immunizers will be independent of the previously applied immunizer, according to the availability of doses, preferably using the heterologous scheme — which consists of the use of doses of vaccines from different laboratories.

PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS

The exception is pregnant and postpartum women, groups for which viral vector vaccines are not recommended. Since the start of the campaign, they have not received the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

For this group, the preferred vaccine for D4 is Pfizer, and Coronavac can be applied if the first is not available. The minimum interval for the group is also four months after the third dose.

RULE FOR THOSE WHO RECEIVED JANSSEN

Those who took Janssen’s D1 should take D2 from eight weeks later, using the same immunizing agent. For D3 and D4, four months are required after the last dose received, in both cases the AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines are applied.

AVAILABILITY OF DOSES

The Sesa reported that it has already started the distribution of doses for the new stage to the municipalities. New doses were also requested from the Ministry of Health.

The application of D4 against Covid-19 in priority groups will be done concomitantly with the flu vaccine, according to the state secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, on social media.