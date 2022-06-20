Crime spider monkey dies in police operation in Mexico

A confrontation between police and drug dealers in the municipality of Texcaltitlán, Mexico, led to the death of a pet primate of the criminals. The body of the spider monkey species was found wearing a diaper and a type of bulletproof vest with a military-print shirt. The information is from the Metropolis website.

According to the publication, the confrontation took place last Tuesday (14), and the animal was with its owner, a member of the Michoacana family, which runs drug trafficking in the region, when it was shot in the exchange. The “criminal spider monkey” would have been around one year old, according to information circulating on social media.

The Mexican newspaper O Informador says that the spider monkey’s body will be necropsied by a veterinarian specializing in the species and a member of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico. The case will also be analyzed by the local Public Ministry, which will investigate the occurrence of environmental illicit or trafficking in protected species. After that, it will be up to the Attorney General of the State of Mexico to continue the process.

During the operation, 11 alleged members of the Michoacana family died, 10 were detained and four were injured, three of whom have already been discharged.