‘Dança do Famosos’ tie for last place and none eliminated | TV & Famous

Tango was the rhythm of this week’s Dança dos Famosos. And the ending had a plot twist sensational: tie in last place and no disqualified. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Jessica Ellen and Sérgio Menezes who were in last place with the same score, continue in the competition.
“They’ll have to rehearse everything again next week. It’s tied. They’ll keep adding up these scores. Next week the five will dance again, but eliminate two. We add this week, add next week and eliminate two”, explained Luciano Huck.
review the presentations
🕺 Vitão and Gabe Cardoso:
Vitão’s presentation
Vitão and Gabe Cardoso — Photo: Globo
Luciano Huck made a point of praising Vitão’s evolution since the beginning of “Dança”.
“Guys, what a beautiful thing”, praised Maisa, one of the artistic judges.
Presentation by Vitória Strada
Vitória Strada and Jefferson Bilisco — Photo: Globo
The duo received a standing ovation from the audience!
“We already knew you as an actress, but here at ‘Dança” you were a nice surprise. You dance and enchant”, praised the artistic judge Patrícia Poeta.
Presentation by Sergio Menezes
Sérgio Menezes and Mariana Torres — Photo: Globo
The connection between Sérgio and Mariana was one of the highlights of the duo.
“I felt a rapport and his very serious driving, very focused on the postures”, evaluated technical judge Ana Botafogo.
💃 Ana Furtado and Leandro Azevedo
Presentation by Ana Furtado
Ana Furtado and Leandro Azevedo — Photo: Globo
Always extroverted, Ana Furtado embodied the serious character necessary for the choreography and was highly praised.
“The choreography offered Ana all the body movement she has. I really liked the volleys and the colgadas in the finals”, evaluated the technical judge Carlinhos de Jesus.
Jessica Ellen’s Introduction
Birthday girl of the week and pregnant, Luciano Huck praised the actress for not giving up on the competition.
“The word quit is not in my vocabulary,” she said before starting to dance.
Jessica Ellen and Marcus Lobo — Photo: Globo
Jessica and Marcus received a standing ovation and moved everyone.
“First, the world thanks Josephine Baker. Jessica, my respects. You danced this tango drama”, evaluated technical judge Zebrinha.