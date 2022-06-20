Dance of the Famous has surprising results

This Sunday, the 19th, Dança dos Famosos had an unexpected result and surprised viewers

This Sunday, the 19th, there would be another elimination in the Famous dance at the Huck’s Sunday if it weren’t for an unforeseen result.

after leaving Jojo Todynho (25) in the last presentation in the rhythm of salsa, one more pair would leave the frame of the program of Luciano Huck (50), however, a tie occurred.

On the stage of the Sunday attraction, they performed in the rhythm of tango Ana Furtado (48), Vitória Strada (25), Jessica Ellen (30), Sérgio Menezes (49) and vitão (22). After being judged by the technical jury and special guests, the presenters Patricia Poet (45) and Maisa Silva (20), the participants were surprised by the result.

When the ranking is shown with Vitória Strada in first place, in second place Vitão and in third place the presenter Ana Furtado, Sérgio Menezes and Jéssica Ellen ended up in the last position tied.

Faced with the situation, Luciano Huck announced that everyone will continue and rehearse for the next week. However, next Sunday two celebrities will be eliminated.

the grand finale of Famous dance is scheduled to air on July 3rd.

Patrícia Poeta talks about going to Date

Invited to be part of the jury of the Famous dancePatrícia Poeta spoke during Luciano Huck’s program about going to the Meeting at the beginning of next month.

after replacing Fátima Bernardes (59) in National Journalthe journalist commented on the emotion she is feeling with this challenge in her career.